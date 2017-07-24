Debt collection and mortgage issues make up about half of the 1.2 million complaints reported to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau since it began accepting complaints in July 2011. Of these complaints, 272,153 are mortgage related.



The majority of mortgage complaints filed regard problems faced when consumers are unable to make their payments, and those concerning debt collection involve attempts to collect a debt not owed.



Here's a look at how these two most common complaints measure up nationwide.