6 lawmakers who could chair a banking committee next year

WASHINGTON — Regardless of the outcome of November’s midterm elections, there could be a changing of the guard atop both the House Financial Services Committee and the Senate Banking Committee when the new Congress begins in 2019.
The House Financial Services Committee will see new leadership as Chairman Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas, is not pursuing another term in Congress. If the GOP retains control of the House, numerous Republicans are vying to succeed
Hensarling. If the Democrats seize power in the House, which pollsters see as a more likely scenario than a changeover in the Senate, the committee gavel would likely go to Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., the ranking member.
Meanwhile, even if the Senate remains in Republican hands, the Senate Banking Committee could also see new leadership. Chairman Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, may pursue another leadership post atop the Senate Finance Committee, now led by the retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah.
Here is a look at six members who could rise to the top of the banking committees: