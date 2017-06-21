To ease buyback concerns and open up the credit box, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have begun offering upfront representation and warranty waivers when lenders run automated validations on crucial pieces of loan data.



As time-sensitive purchase mortgages gain market share — and repurchases have waned — these tools provide the added benefit of making originations more efficient. Plus, differences in approach have created new competition between the GSEs.



From vendor choice to valuations, here's a look at the key differences between Fannie and Freddie's upfront rep and warrant relief strategies.