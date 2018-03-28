While the #MeToo movement has prompted important discussions about workplace equality, a comprehensive SourceMedia study
shows sexual harassment continues to be an issue in many industries.
The research, conducted in February and March of 2018, reveals which industries have the highest prevalence of unwanted sexual conduct, blind spots that may be preventing corrections, and how millennials differ from other generations on possible solutions.
More than 3,000 people participated in the study, including professionals who work in human resources, a segment that sometimes had different perspectives from the others overall (as the chart above illustrates).
Click on the slideshow to get more insights about sexual harassment across an array of professional communities, seniority levels and ages.
Though often unsettling, the data also lights a path forward.
.