The recent decision by Del-One Federal Credit Union to affiliate with the Maryland|DC Credit Union Association rather than the league of its home state of Delaware seems to have raised concern among some league presidents, but far from all.

Credit unions for years have affiliated with more than one association and/or league without anyone raising an eyebrow. I am aware of one federal credit union that not only belongs to NAFCU and CUNA but also is a member of each of the leagues in the states in which they do business. Also, there are credit unions that have joined the league of the individual who previously headed the association in the state in which they are located. He left and they joined his new affiliation because they like the job he does, feels he is outspoken about their interests and hosts some of the better league receptions, dinners and events. Why not stick with a winner?

Credit union associations talk about collaboration, collective efforts, united advocacy and a unified agenda to protect the credit union model and make sure it survives and grows. As long as that message remains clear among all the leagues, which credit union joins who, what, where and when is really of little importance.

There will not be any mass movement among credit unions to join an association other than the one that represents its home state. For them to do so there has to be a compelling reason. I am certain in some cases a reason can be found. It can be a personality clash with the league president, a failure to be proactive and outspoken or maybe just a bad host.

Like credit unions, the size and number of leagues are shrinking. The fact that there are now multi-state leagues is evidence that the aggressive league CEO knows the only way to stay a CEO is by making his or her league stronger. And if the route to that is merger of other leagues, so be it.

NAFCU and CUNA are doing their best to advocate for credit unions as are the league affiliates of CUNA. Their methods and messages sometimes conflict, but for the most part, they all understand that however they spin what they are doing, the end game is that it better be what’s best for credit unions.

We should not forget, however, that even though the advocacy of credit unions is everyone’s goal, they are all in competition for greater membership and the golden dollar those members bring to the game. The bigger and stronger you are, the more things you can do and the greater impact you can have.

So there may be discussions about the “mavericks” in the mix and whether or not they should be allowed to cross state lines. The best approach would be to allow them to do whatever they wish. It is after all, the survival of the fittest.

When it comes to open meetings, everyone advocates the “all-for-one-and-one-for-all” spirit. But let’s be honest, behind closed doors it’s “every man or woman for him or herself.