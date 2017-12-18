Learn. Rethink. Grow. Credit unions aren’t the only ones who need to learn from the past, rethink where that will that take them and then grow into the future. We’re doing it, too.

I’m pleased to announce some exciting changes for Credit Union Journal.

In response to the sharp growth in customer demand for our digital offerings, Credit Union Journal will discontinue its monthly print edition beginning in January 2018, giving us the opportunity to focus exclusively on delivering the industry’s most useful and engaging digital resource.

As a print subscriber, we invite you to log in to your Credit Union Journal account to get full access to CUJ. Experience all that your digital subscription has to offer, including:

• A fully responsive design, optimized on all devices for ease of use and intuitive navigation wherever you are.

• A “follow” feature that lets you personalize your content experience — on-site or in a custom email — based on the topics most relevant to you.

• And, of course, our comprehensive and authoritative coverage of the world of credit unions, including the people, companies, technologies and trends that are transforming the business of banking, financial services — and serving your membership.

On the one hand, I will miss laboring over our award-winning print product. But at the same time, I am looking forward to investing that energy into even more engaging content, even more in-depth analysis, even more of why you read Credit Union Journal: we don’t just report the news — we go beyond the headlines to tell you what that news means to your credit union.

Editor in Chief Lisa Freeman can be reached at lisa.freeman@sourcemedia.com.