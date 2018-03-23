Now more than ever before, we as credit union leaders must be heard as one voice. We must come together and stay together to be louder, stronger and smarter in support of American consumers and the credit union mission of “people helping people.”

As one voice we will continue to preserve and protect the sanctity of honest, affordable and accessible financial services for all, while evolving our relevancy to the digital age.

I’m inspired by Dan Berger, president and CEO of the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions, and Jim Nussle, president and CEO of the Credit Union National Association, who spoke with one voice by coming together to write a jointly signed response to a recent letter from Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) to the National Credit Union Administration calling into question the purpose of the credit union tax exemption

By drafting and jointly signing this letter, Dan and Jim eloquently came together, in true credit union spirit of cooperation, as one voice. As we hear daily about the growing divisiveness of our country, it’s refreshing to see the inclusive and cooperative approach of our industry’s top leaders.

Well done, gentlemen!