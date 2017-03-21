Employee burnout is a serious issue that plagues companies across a variety of industries. When employees feel overworked and undervalued, the consequences can be severe. Employees who experience burnout are more likely to be absent from work, develop illnesses and be less engaged in their jobs. These issues can lead to decreased productivity and costly turnover for credit unions.

Here are five ways you can prevent employee morale from going up in flames in 2017:

Open lines of communication. It is the responsibility of leadership to create a culture of collaboration at their credit union. If employees are too afraid to speak up about an internal or external issue because of fear of repercussions, your credit union has a serious problem. Encourage employees to come to you with any serious issues, actively listen to their concerns and let them know how you are going to address them. If you can’t solve the issue, give them the reason why. Everyone needs a voice in order to feel valued and appreciated.

Recognize and reward successes. All too often, team members’ positive contributions toward company goals are not recognized or rewarded. Management may be too bogged down in operational tasks to personally thank each employee for their efforts, but there is really no excuse to fail to acknowledge your team for their hard work. A quick email or public “thank you” at a team meeting can go a long way in bolstering employees’ confidence and letting them know that their work really matters.

Encourage people to take their vacation days. More than half of employees in the U.S. leave unused vacation days on the table at the end of the year. Many employees fear that by leaving the office for a few days, they will return to an overwhelming amount of work. Employees also tend to think that no one else can handle their duties while they are gone or they just can’t afford to take their vacation time. The problem with this? Vacation has many benefits, including reducing stress and the likelihood of developing illness. Vacation has also been shown to increase productivity. By taking a break from the office, employees will return refreshed and ready for work with a happier mindset.

Provide something to look forward to. Working in an office all day — no matter the environment — can become monotonous. Consider changing things up by offering a monthly birthday lunch for employees, or bringing in donuts to celebrate a new team member joining the organization. Even something as small as stocking the office fridge with snacks can boost morale.

Practice what you preach. Let’s face it — if employees are encouraged to take vacation days, rewarded for successes and provided fun work events to look forward to, none of it matters if they do not see management modeling the same behaviors and championing these activities. Leadership needs to take an active role in engaging with employees and participating in company social events.

By implementing these strategies at your credit union, you can take a positive step toward creating happier, healthier and more productive employees. Remember — the health of your credit union hinges on giving people the tools they need to succeed in their jobs, and the space to grow and thrive in a positive, supportive environment.