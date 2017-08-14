There’s a reason we chose a heavy stack of binders for the art on our latest print edition: we repeatedly hear from executives who are totally overwhelmed by regulations. So it should come as no surprise that credit union advocates suggest the movement fight fire with fire — flooding their regulators and lawmakers with an equally voluminous number of comment letters.

As someone who has been tasked with reading many of these letters, and being married to someone who used to work for a member of Congress and had to go through similar letters from constituents, allow me to offer a little advice.

