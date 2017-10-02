Zipwhip, a Seattle-based company providing text messaging services for businesses via landline phones, is reporting 50 new credit union clients during the first quarter of 2017.

According to a release from the company, financial institutions continue to see an increase in members’ demand to communicate via SMS and MMS texting, partnering with Zipwhip in order to boost member engagement. Financial institutions, the company said, are aware that many people are oversaturated with phone calls and emails, which makes effective contact with members even more difficult. The Zipwhip platform is said to address TCPA requirements for financial institutions while enabling easier communication with consumers.

The firm did not release the names of the credit unions who signed on during Q1, but offered testimonials from a few current credit union clients.

“Zipwhip allows members to respond to us more quickly and with their preferred channel,” said Dana Eaton, VP of marketing and member services at Pacific NW Federal Credit Union. “Being able to text to our existing landlines and to our loan officers directly is a huge convenience for us and our members”

Mike Barr, CEO of Commodore Perry FCU, noted that with texting now the “preferred choice of communication for so many people, it only makes sense for us to use text-based communication. Since partnering with Zipwhip, we have seen very positive response times from members who previously hadn’t returned calls, both in trying to collect payments and in collecting additional information to complete loan applications. It’s not just preferred by the member, it’s also a more efficient way for us to communicate by eliminating the classic ‘phone-tag’ scenario.”

Zipwhip said further partnerships and integrations with credit unions will be announced later in the year.