When Zelle launched less than a month ago, its members boasted the nation's banks and credit unions were finally putting aside their differences to combat Venmo and other third-party P-to-P apps. But old habits die hard.

Zelle has its roots in a service called clearXchange, which launched in 2011, but its bank owners are marketing it as a new service that shares branding and ideals across all institutions that offer Zelle. Despite this, the original clearXchange platform never went away, leaving consumers baffled about how to use the new system and disentangle themselves from the old one.