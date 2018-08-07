Your Legacy Federal Credit Union, a $62 million institution based in Tiffin, Ohio, is set to convert its core system to the ASP Portico core account processing platform from Fiserv Inc.

As a part of this move, the credit union will “leverage an integrated suite of solutions” – ranging from loan origination to online banking to debit cards – to meet the “evolving needs” of current and future members.

“Like any credit union, we didn’t take the idea of changing core processors and other systems lightly, but it was imperative,” stated Derek Sidor, president and CEO of Your Legacy FCU. “Fiserv has created an eco-system that is tightly integrated, and oriented toward future functionality and growth. We needed better digital capabilities to serve members and become more efficient, and we also wanted stability and a clear development path.”

The new system will drive “numerous efficiencies” at Your Legacy, including increased data and processing capability directly within the core, the credit union added.

“Your Legacy needed more robust and integrated data capabilities to provide its staff with connected and current insights to better meet the needs of members and make informed, effective business choices,” said Vincent Brennan, president, Credit Union Solutions, Fiserv. “Working with Fiserv will enable Your Legacy to ease and enhance processes for IT and front-line staff, and unify existing and yet-to-be-created capabilities – resulting in intelligent, more consistent member experiences now and in the future.”

