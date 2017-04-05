Millennial homeowners are more likely to be current and future users of home equity lines of credit than either Gen-Xers or baby boomers.

Over the next 18 months, 35% of the millennials responding said they would consider applying for a HELOC versus 15% of Gen-Xers and 4% of baby boomers, a survey of over 1,350 U.S. homeowners conducted for TD Bank found.