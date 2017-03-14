If you need directions or restaurant recommendations in a particular zip code, chances are that artificial intelligence (AI) “bots” like Siri and Alexa have an answer. But will similar bots be able to have real-time conversations with members about financial transactions and planning?

“We are starting to see a shift in the credit union community, and banking in general, in that there is a lot of interest in AI, particularly in chatbot,” said Joshua London, an executive with the New York City-based Personetics. “Credit unions want to be viewed as innovative financial institutions that are keeping up with the times and connecting with millennials.”