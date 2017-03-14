If you need directions or restaurant recommendations in a particular zip code, chances are that artificial intelligence (AI) “bots” like Siri and Alexa have an answer. But will similar bots be able to have real-time conversations with members about financial transactions and planning?
“We are starting to see a shift in the credit union community, and banking in general, in that there is a lot of interest in AI, particularly in chatbot,” said Joshua London, an executive with the New York City-based Personetics. “Credit unions want to be viewed as innovative financial institutions that are keeping up with the times and connecting with millennials.”
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In