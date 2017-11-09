Linda McFadden has retired from her position as president and CEO of XCEL Federal Credit Union.
The board of the $176 million credit union has named its chief financial officer, Arlene Bernard, as interim CEO. The board will conduct a nationwide search for a permanent CEO.
According to her LinkedIn page, Bernard joined XCEL FCU in November 2011, after serving as CEO of Saint Vincent's Employees Federal Credit Union (which itself merged into McGraw-Hill Federal Credit Union in August 2011).
Bernard has a Bachelor's degree in accounting from Fairleigh Dickinson University.
Based in Bloomfield, N.J.,, XCEL FCU posted net income of about $422,000 in 2016, down from about $942,000 in the prior year.
