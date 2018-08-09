Fitchburg, Mass.-based Workers Credit Union on Wednesday said it now serves 100,000 members, having surpassed the milestone in June.

The $1.7 billion credit union said it continues to grow and serve more members across greater central Massachusetts via its 16 branches. Workers CU reported its membership grew by a rate of 7.4 percent, which it said was a “significant increase” over previous quarter.

“We are proud to be serving more members than ever before,” Doug Petersen, president and CEO of Workers Credit Union, said in a statement. “Credit unions exist to serve members, so this milestone is significant for us. We provide innovative financial services via our highly rated mobile app and in-person at convenient locations across the state. No matter how members choose to interact with us, we are there for them.”

Doug Petersen, Workers CU CEO

The CU said since 2017 it has undertaken several strategic initiatives to enhance and improve services and member convenience, including:



Launching a newly-designed and enhanced website and online banking platform optimized for mobile use, which it said makes it easier for members to bank anytime and anywhere.



Increasing its 2017 GiveBack program to $3.3 million. In total, Workers has returned more than $10 million to members in just four years.



Opening its 16th branch in December 2017. Located in Athol, this branch features a tech bar, mobile charging station and free WIFI. “This new branch is only a small glimpse into the future of banking that works,” the CU said.



In addition to reaching the 100,000-member milestone, Workers Credit Union recently was ranked a Best-In-State credit union by Forbes magazine. Out of 165 credit unions headquartered in Massachusetts, Workers was ranked third in a survey that asked members to rate their financial institutions on various levels of customer service satisfaction.

Workers Credit Union is state chartered and was founded in 1914. In addition to financial services, Workers offers retirement and investment advisory services, and home and auto insurance products. Its 16 branches are in Acton, Chelmsford, Fitchburg, Gardner, Groton, Lancaster, Leominster, Lunenburg, Orange, Townsend and Westford.

