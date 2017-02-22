Workers Credit Union, Fitchburg, Mass., on Tuesday said it deposited $3.3 million into its members' accounts – a participation reward based on account and loan balances those members had during 2016.
This is the fourth consecutive year the $1.5 billion institution has rewarded members for doing business with the community-based credit union.
