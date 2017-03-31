When Pam Brodsack graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 1994, she was the only female student with a degree in management of information systems. And while women are still the minority in the tech sector today – and particularly at credit unions – it’s safe to say things have changed in the last two decades.

“It’s no longer taboo to see women in technology leadership positions,” said Brodsack, who in 2015 was named chief technology officer of TMG, a card processing and payment solutions firm (formerly The Members Group). “We are CTOs, CIOs, CISOs. We’re having an impact within our organizations. We’re winning awards. We’re starting our own firms and we’re innovating new solutions.”