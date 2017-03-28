The credit union movement has generally proven to be open and and inclusive for women, though many large CUs are still dominated by men. One area that has seen lower female participation, however, is the tech side of the shop, in which CUs mirror the larger tech industry.

One exception to that is Catherine Rando. As VP of IS/IT at Modesto, Calif.-based Valley First CU, Rando has been at her current post since 2012, but she entered Silicon Valley in the early 1980s, working in various capacities at tech startups, pharmaceutical companies and more.