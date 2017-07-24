The World Council of Credit Unions announced that The Global Women’s Leadership Network received the Council’s Distinguished Service Award, the industry's “top global honor for great contribution to further the credit union movement” during the opening ceremonies of the 2017 World Credit Union Conference on July 23 in Vienna, Austria.

Susan Mitchell, chair of the Network and CEO of Mitchell, Stankovic and Associates; and Calyn Ostrowski, executive director, Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions, accepted the award on behalf of the group.