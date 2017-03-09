Just one month after portions of the National Credit Union Administration’s new field of membership rules took effect, the agency is beginning to see an uptick in applications for expanded FOMs, along with indications that a great many more CUs may be preparing to file their own expansion documents.

According to NCUA data, in January of this year – prior to the new rules taking effect – 111 credit unions were granted FOM expansions, approximately 25% of all FOM expansions approved in each of the last two years. In 2016, 415 CUs were granted FOM expansions, aggregating more than 5.8 million potential new members; In 2015, the agency approved 490 credit unions’ applications for FOM expansion 3.4 million potential new members.