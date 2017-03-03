Marlborough, Mass.-based Digital Federal Credit Union is the latest CU to enter into a partnership with GrowthFountain, an equity crowdfunding platform launched earlier this year, and many observers are calling the partnership a natural fit, since credit unions are the original crowdfunding platform.

“Credit unions have been engaging in crowdfunding for decades, but not using the term,” said Kim Kaselionis, founder and managing partner of Breakaway Funding LLC, an equity crowdfunding and business lending firm based in Sausalito, Calif.. Crowdfunding, she added isn’t much different from the credit union model – “a large group of people combining their economic power to support a project, organization or company they believe in.”