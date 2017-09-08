As Hurricane Irma approaches Florida and the southeastern United States, CUNA Mutual Group is offering advice to credit unions located in areas vulnerable to the storm.
The company has activated its CUNA Mutual Customer Disaster Response Team following the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas last week and also initiated its pre-catastrophe response protocols.
