The National Credit Union Administration on Friday placed Devils Lake, N.D.-based Citizens Community Credit Union into conservatorship, citing “unsafe and unsound practices.”

Citizens Community has assets of more than $201 million but its most recent call report shows losses of nearly $1 million during the first quarter of 2017. It posted a net income of more than $460,000 last year, though that was a precipitous drop from the nearly $1.7 million in net income it earned in 2015.