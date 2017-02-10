The National Credit Union Administration announced that The New York State Department of Financial Services took possession of Melrose Credit Union, of Briarwood, N.Y., and appointed the NCUA as conservator.
Melrose CU, which has about $1.8 billion in assets and more than 23,000 members, was placed into conservatorship because of “unsafe and unsound practices.”
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In