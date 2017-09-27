WASHINGTON — The Republican’s tax reform blueprint released Wednesday was largely welcomed by the financial services industry, which would like to see a lower corporate tax rate, but battles lie ahead as Congress looks to hammer out the details.

Of primary interest to credit unions, the GOP tax plan avoided picking some controversial fights, including on credit union taxation. The banking industry had been hoping that it could use the opportunity of reform to curb or eliminate the federal tax exemption for credit unions, but that idea was not part of the plan—nor does it appear likely to be added.