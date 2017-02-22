Credit union lending has been on the rise for years, but data from a recent study shows that the strong pace for loan growth could come to a screeching halt.
According to the Filene Research Institute’s 2016 “Confidence in Borrowing” survey, a whopping 93% of adults say they don’t plan to borrow in the next six months. Of the more than 1,000 consumers Filene surveyed, more than 80% of respondents cited high levels of debt as one of the major factors holding them back from further borrowing.
