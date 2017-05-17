The Wisconsin Office of Credit Unions has received reaccreditation for five years from National Association of State Credit Union Supervisors, the fourth such accreditation for the state regulator since 2001.
NASCUS accreditation is valid for a five-year period, subject to annual review. The annual review process enables the accredited agency and the NASCUS Performance Standards Committee to measure progress and improvement.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In