Wisconsin’s 134 state-chartered credit unions saw double digit growth in net income and total lending in the first nine months of 2017 compared to the same time last year, the state's Department of Financial Institutions announced today.

“State-chartered credit unions continue to show solid year-over-year performance,” Jay Risch, DFI secretary, said in a press release. “Their success allows them to continue to offer the services and products their members need and want, adding strength to an already-robust Wisconsin economy.”

In the nine months ending on Sept. 30, 2017:

Net income totaled $270.4 million, up 11.5% from $242.6 million in 2016.

Total loans were $26.8 billion, up 12.5% from $23.9 billion.

Net worth was 11.01%, up from 10.93%.

The delinquent loan ratio was 0.67%, down from 0.73%.

A full report on credit unions’ third-quarter 2017 performance will be available on the DFI website, www.wdfi.org, by the end of November.