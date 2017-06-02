Fox Communities Credit Union in Appleton, Wis. is set to acquire Green Bay-based Harbor Credit Union, effective July 1, with the combined entity retaining the Fox Communities CU name.
Based in Appleton, Wis., Fox Communities CU currently has about $1.35 billion in assets and more than 88,000 members. The $113 million-asset Harbor CU has about 11,500 members.
