Wisconsin's Parker Community Credit Union will merge into Educators Credit Union on Jan. 8, ECU announced today.

PCCU’s board voted to approve the merger in August of last year. All PCCU offices will remain open with the same staff.

The $124 million-asset PCCU, based in Janesville, Wis., serves more than 16,000 members. The $1.8 billion-asset ECU, basked in Mount Pleasant, Wis., serves more than 170,000 members.

Linda Hoover, CEO of Educators Credit Union

“The two credit unions’ boards of directors agree this merger is mutually beneficial,” Linda Hoover, ECU's CEO, said in a press release. “By expanding into south central Wisconsin, Educators’ first-class service is available to more potential members than ever before.”

ECU membership is open to anyone who lives or works in Dane, Green, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Walworth, Washington or Waukesha Counties.