With the expiration of National Credit Union Administration Board Member Rick Metsger's term Aug. 2, the possibility of the agency going down to just a single member is once again coming to the fore.

Metsger has not indicated he plans to leave prior to his replacement being named, and many a board member has served as a holdover for a good number of months past a term's expiration. But his seat isn't the only one still waiting for a replacement to be named.