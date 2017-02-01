With so many different parties working to bring real-time payments to the United States, it seems inevitable that the vision will become a reality. But how soon that day will come remains a topic of debate.
Several bank-led projects to bring fast payments to consumers are set to be rolled out this year. For banks and credit unions, the ability to give customers and members instant payments is a no-brainer that could greatly enhance loyalty and experience, especially as consumers have become more and more used to digital financial convenience.
