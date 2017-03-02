A new federal law is intended to make it easier for the Internal Revenue Service to find and stop tax refund fraud, but it could also delay taxpayer refunds and push consumers toward predatory tax refund anticipation loan providers.

The law, enacted last year, moved the W-2 filing deadline for employers and small business to January 31. Previously those forms weren’t due until the end of February or March, depending on how they were filed, and the earlier deadline is intended to give the IRS more time to spot errors on returns filed by tax payers and stop fraud. As a result, some tax credits – including the Earned Income Tax Credit and Additional Child Tax Credit – will be held slightly longer, potentially slowing down refunds.