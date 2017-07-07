After 50 years using clunky ATMs, many financial institutions are eyeing costly “cardless” upgrades to the old models that perform more functions by remote control using a mobile phone, and consumer reaction to them could be a bellwether for adoption of other mobile payment technologies.

Cardtronics -- which provides ATM services for banks and credit unions -- recently announced it will add FIS Cardless Cash technology to its entire fleet of ATMs over the next two years, following Wells Fargo, which in March converted all 13,000 of its U.S. ATMs to cardless technology. Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and many others are in the process of converting to the new approach.