You’d think financial institutions and retailers in the U.S., with a long list of EMV migration examples to look to in other countries, would have been prepared for fraudsters shifting their attention to e-commerce after security improved at the point of sale.
But according to late 2016 data from fraud prevention company iovation and research firm Aite Group, there’s been a 35% increase in online credit card fraud since the EMV shift in the third quarter of 2015.
