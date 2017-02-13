You’d think financial institutions and retailers in the U.S., with a long list of EMV migration examples to look to in other countries, would have been prepared for fraudsters shifting their attention to e-commerce after security improved at the point of sale.

But according to late 2016 data from fraud prevention company iovation and research firm Aite Group, there’s been a 35% increase in online credit card fraud since the EMV shift in the third quarter of 2015.