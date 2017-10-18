There’s a lot of talk in the financial services industry about fraud, security breaches, the viability of Blockchain and more, but if credit union professionals don’t understand those topics in detail, they won’t be able to serve members to their full potential.

“The term ‘threat intelligence’ gets thrown around a lot, but it’s only intelligence if it means something to you,” PSCU’s Chief Security Strategist Gene Fredriksen said during the 2017 CUNA Technology Council and CUNA Operations & Members Experience Council conferences held recently in Phoenix, Ariz. “Too much threat information becomes a threat.”