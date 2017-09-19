It’s difficult to understand a person’s perspective until you walk in their shoes. In an effort to embody this theory, TruChoice Federal Credit Union initiated “Boss Swap Day” last year.

“Employees changed places with members of senior management,” said Human Resources Manager Theresa Mercier. “After these discussions, the schedule for the training day was scrapped in favor of team building and a town hall roundtable. People are still talking about that day.”

TruChoice FCU ranked No. 8 overall in the Best Credit Unions to Work For 2017 and was No. 2 in its asset category (CUs with assets of less than $200 million).

TruChoice Federal Credit Union employees join in a pirate-themed team building event.

Along with providing employees educational choices — such as a tuition reimbursement program and an employee scholarship program — TruChoice FCU launched a peer recognition program, TruSpirit.

“During the year people share how someone has made a difference for them. These are shared with everyone so we all get to hear about the good work people are doing,” said Mercier. “At the end of the year, a person whose actions have gone above and beyond and who have been generous in their recognition of others is awarded the TruSpirit Leadership Award.”

Mercier said that TruChoice FCU’s employees are its “greatest asset.” To this end, senior management works hard to ensure they foster a work environment that encourages all employees and volunteers to join in its success.

“We live and breathe our values in everything we do and with every interaction we have,” she said. “We take great care to retain and recruit people who believe in people, are accountable to the team, embrace our culture and value and have passion to keep it alive as we grow.”

Founded 1955 in Portland, Maine,, TruChoice FCU supports 49 employees across four branches and more than 12,000 members with $19 million in assets.