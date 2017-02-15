WASHINGTON — Some fintech firms are flatly rejecting the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's creation of a charter for such firms, citing fears that it will come with too many strings attached.
“This provides zero benefit to innovation,” said Timothy Li, the founder and CEO of Kuber, an online lender targeting college students. “It’s a self-serving act.”
