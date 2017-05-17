State regulators felt they were strung along by the mortgage servicing giant Ocwen Financial after years of promises that were never fulfilled, resulting in successive enforcement actions against the company, according to interviews with nearly a dozen officials.

After settling with Ocwen three years ago over issues related to loan modifications and foreclosures, regulators filed new actions last month on flaws with the firm's escrow services. Ocwen calls the actions "politically motivated," and has questioned the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's constitutional authority. But state regulators say the West Palm Beach, Fla., company has only itself to blame.