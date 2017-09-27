To ensure every employee has adequate time for job education, Bay Federal Credit Union doesn’t open on Wednesdays until 10:00 a.m.

“This allows employees to participate in self-directed and group training sessions,” said CEO Carrie Birkhofer. “We also coordinate monthly ‘BayConnect Meetings,’ where employees throughout the organization gather in three different locations to celebrate promotions, receive information on projects and initiatives, community volunteer efforts and much more.”

Those employees who have been identified as “management material” work closely with managers and the executive team to create a “personal development plan,” she added, creating a path toward a management position.

Bay FCU ranked No. 3 overall in the Best Credit Unions to Work For 2017 and nabbed the No. 2 spot in its asset category (CUs with assets above $500 million but less than $1 billion).

Bay Federal Credit Union’s executive and human resources teams helped gather stuffed animals for Court-Appointed Special Advocates.

Whether it’s opening day of baseball season, an employment anniversary, a birthday or just a super-hot day, Bay Federal CU finds reasons to celebrate. “We regularly have special dress-down days and costumes are not only encouraged, they are celebrated,” said Birkhofer

Founded in 1957, the $900 million Bay Federal Credit Union employs 225 and serves more than 67,000 members.