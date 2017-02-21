Print Email Reprints Share

When the National Credit Union Administration board issued its advance notice of proposed rulemaking on alternative capital last month, both members made heartfelt pleas to interested parties for input.

The agency followed that up by highlighting those requests on its web page. In an item included its front page news carousel – which continues to appear – NCUA asked for “broad stakeholder engagement.”

