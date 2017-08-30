Millennial credit scores are lower than when Generation X consumers were coming of age, reflecting changes in credit consumption and other consumer behaviors.
In 2015 — the year the youngest millennials turned 21 — 43% of the demographic had subprime credit scores. By contrast, in 2001 — the year the youngest Gen Xers turned 21 — 35% of that demographic had subprime credit scores, according to a TransUnion study.
