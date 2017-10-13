Same-day ACH debits rolled out last month, a year after same-day credits, cutting processing time for these payments from a couple of days to a few hours — but for many emerging use cases, that’s not fast enough. So what's filling the void?

In the expanding array of ride-sharing and delivery services where payout speed is paramount, debit push payment services like Visa Direct and Mastercard Send ride on card network rails to move funds in seconds. Debit push payments also are available around the clock, which isn’t necessarily the case for the same-day ACH payments.