Credit unions may want to start thinking about their vendor contracts a little differently, according to one observer. Don’t think of it just as a contract, but as a long-term partner – and a very intimate one, at that.

“A vendor contract is like a marital agreement. And in this case, you need a prenuptial agreement before signing,” said Sabeh Samaha, CEO of the Chino Hills, Calif.-based Samaha Associates. “This allows the credit union to be protected.”