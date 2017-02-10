As a member of CUNA, the National Federation of Community Development Credit Unions and the Cooperative Credit Union Association, I write to express my sincere appreciation for the excellent job the national, regional and state credit union leadership has done for many years in defending and expanding the role of credit unions as a vital part of the U.S financial system. Thanks to these organizations, our industry is vital and strong, with greater market share than ever. We enjoy strong support among many elected officials and have a solid advocacy agenda to pursue in 2017. I also write to express serious concerns about the need to hone and support a genuine “credit union difference” message as we talk to our elected representatives this year and going forward.

The passage of the Durbin Amendment demonstrated how a poorly conceived piece of legislation can hastily become law with little or no warning or discussion. Some have speculated on the dangers of the credit union tax exemption being impacted in similar fashion, as the US tax code receives increased attention in 2017 and 2018. While this concern may be overblown, we are clearly experiencing a time of great uncertainty, and as the old adage says, “When you are going into bear country, try hard not to act like food.” I am concerned that we credit unions are entering this period of tremendous political and social volatility with a tone that is missing the mark, which could make us vulnerable.