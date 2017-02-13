Credit Union of Southern California has expanded from its beginnings as a schools credit union to serve three populous counties in Southern California. With a total of 15 million potential members to market to, CU SoCal is sixth on the list of credit unions with the greatest number of potential members.

The $1.1 billion institution currently is based in Anaheim, Calif., also known as the home of Disneyland. It was founded in nearby Whittier in 1954 as Whittier Area Schools FCU. CEO Dave Gunderson said today it has a community charter and serves those who live, work, worship or attend school in Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties.