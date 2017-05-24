The devastation and loss due to Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria should be a wake call for all financial organizations to have respective disaster recovery plans in place, but oddly the opposite sometimes holds true.

“Strangely these events do not result in immediate disaster recovery reaction,” said Kirk Drake, founder and CEO of Hagerstown, MD-based credit union service organization Ongoing Operations (OGO). “Usually two to three years after the event there is an uptick, but during that first year there is almost [no action].”