Wells Fargo has rewritten the book on corporate crisis management, and it’s done so by writing a book.

At 110 pages, the San Francisco bank’s report on its phony-sales scandal is the size of a slim novel. The report, which was released Monday, is based on 100 interviews and searches of more than 35 million documents. It offers the most detailed account to date of what went wrong inside the bank and why senior leaders were so slow to respond.