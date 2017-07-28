Savvy loan officers are joining an increasing number of real estate agents who post daily, short-term content on Snapchat and Instagram — so-called disappearing stories — to raise their profiles in their communities.
Those stories are said to be helping mortgage professionals build name recognition, increase referrals and reach more of their core audiences. Snapchat has 166 million daily active users, and Instagram Stories has 250 million, according to CNBC.
